Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $594,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3,612.4% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 354,776 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,121,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 287,684 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after buying an additional 266,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 281,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 202,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. 152,356 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

