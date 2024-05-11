Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TAST. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAST remained flat at $9.54 on Thursday. 732,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,679. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $547.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $470.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. Analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 447,334.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 286,294 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 296,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

