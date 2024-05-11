The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Cut by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.87. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

