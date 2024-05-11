GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 1.8%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.34 and last traded at $166.98. 1,039,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,940,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $1,531,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.