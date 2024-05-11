Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $351.31 and last traded at $346.98. 55,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 356,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,114 shares of company stock worth $14,946,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,433,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after acquiring an additional 240,466 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

