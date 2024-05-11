Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
View Our Latest Report on Cocrystal Pharma
Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cocrystal Pharma
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cocrystal Pharma
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.