Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

COCP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.73. 47,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,519. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

