Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 0.6%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $181.58 and last traded at $181.37. Approximately 854,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,455,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.35.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

The company has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

