Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.45. 6,570,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 21,516,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 997,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 69,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 201,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,317,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 791,318 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.