WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $236.98 and last traded at $235.46. Approximately 5,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 127,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.46 and its 200-day moving average is $244.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Insider Activity

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,155 shares of company stock valued at $276,490 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

