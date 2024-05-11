Metahero (HERO) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $35.25 million and $720,665.50 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010893 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

