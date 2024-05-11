Radio Caca Tops One Day Volume of $5.89 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $76.67 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010893 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,928,721,779 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

