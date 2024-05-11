Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Down 51.4% in April

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the April 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aviva Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,890. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

Aviva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.5488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

