Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Declines By 48.2%

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the April 15th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of AZNCF stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $159.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.37.
About AstraZeneca
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.