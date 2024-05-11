Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Declines By 48.2%

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the April 15th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AZNCF stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $159.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.37.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

