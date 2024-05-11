Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 174.4% from the April 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Basanite Stock Performance
BASA remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,648. Basanite has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Basanite
