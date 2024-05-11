BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the April 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 33,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

