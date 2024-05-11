BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the April 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 33,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $7.67.
About BB Seguridade Participações
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BB Seguridade Participações
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.