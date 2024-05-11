Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BCTF stock remained flat at $8.90 during midday trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Bancorp 34 has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

