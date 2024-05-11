Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
Shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock remained flat at $67.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 11. Bank of Georgia Group has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53.
About Bank of Georgia Group
