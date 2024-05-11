Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.96. 8,733,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,462,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 183.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.