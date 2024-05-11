Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 35.1% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tapestry by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,602,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,532. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

