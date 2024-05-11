Principal Street Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,023,688 shares of company stock valued at $464,057,537. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.98. 1,730,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,436. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $426.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

