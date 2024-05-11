Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.0 million-$235.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.9 million.
Novanta Stock Down 0.3 %
NOVT traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.28. The stock had a trading volume of 113,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,709. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.62. Novanta has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.60.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Novanta’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
