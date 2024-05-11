Mizuho Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $65.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOP. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.82 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Shopify by 4,007.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

