Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.270-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:UE remained flat at $17.16 on Friday. 888,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,394. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 63.27% and a return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $448,187.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

