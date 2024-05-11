CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,154,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,519,501. The company has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CytomX Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $42,266.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.