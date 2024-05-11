Wedbush Lowers AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $3.50

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $2.91. 24,069,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,165,214. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $62.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1,391.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 13.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.