Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Announces Earnings Results

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CPK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $132.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

