Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. 11,170,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,789,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $67,072.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 301,760 shares of company stock worth $3,615,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $23,186,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sunrun by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after buying an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in Sunrun by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

