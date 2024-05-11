Mount Lucas Management LP Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,684 shares during the period. PulteGroup makes up approximately 1.8% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 65.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 44.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 173,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 351.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 144,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.41.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

