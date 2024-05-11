Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $18.50 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,496,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.3% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,116,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,624. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.80 and its 200-day moving average is $414.37. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $322.94 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.