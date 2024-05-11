Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ASGI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 141,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,162. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
