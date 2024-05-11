Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Vinci Partners Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

NASDAQ:VINP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,438. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.10. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 50.51% and a return on equity of 17.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VINP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

