Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 0.4 %

HWX traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.65. The company had a trading volume of 529,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,923. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of C$5.88 and a 1-year high of C$8.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.00.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$138.43 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 37.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HWX. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$150,200.00. In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$150,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$1,862,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,629 shares of company stock worth $4,037,876. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Featured Articles

