Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

RSI stock traded up C$0.52 on Friday, reaching C$5.78. 1,440,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.36. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$6.20. The firm has a market cap of C$739.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4299835 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RSI shares. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins set a C$6.25 target price on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

Read Our Latest Report on RSI

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Insiders have purchased 62,370 shares of company stock worth $323,050 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rogers Sugar

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.