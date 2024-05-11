E-L Financial Co. Limited Announces None Dividend of $60.00 (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 60.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

E-L Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ELF traded up C$17.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1,143.00. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,079.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,027.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.84. E-L Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$848.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,143.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported C$132.30 EPS for the quarter. E-L Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company had revenue of C$335.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E-L Financial will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

