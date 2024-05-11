Iams Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 296,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,944. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

