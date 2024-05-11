Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stock Position Increased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. Telephone and Data Systems accounts for about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

TDS traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $20.14. 2,358,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,805. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

