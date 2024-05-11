Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. RingCentral accounts for approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral
In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
RingCentral Price Performance
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RingCentral
RingCentral Profile
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
