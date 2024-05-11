Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 879 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,498,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 622,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,268,000 after buying an additional 98,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.02. 4,200,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,575. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

