Iams Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Iams Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.91. 953,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,183. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

