Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Iams Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $592,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,231,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 18.4% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.89. The stock has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.18 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

