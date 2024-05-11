Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Crown Castle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,087,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.53. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

