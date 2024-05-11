Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,227,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

