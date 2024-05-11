Mercer International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Mercer International Price Performance

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 363,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,364. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $553.43 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MERC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC raised Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

