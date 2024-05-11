Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANIK. StockNews.com raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of ANIK stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,323. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 86,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 364,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

