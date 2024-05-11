AnaptysBio’s (ANAB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANAB. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of ANAB traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 325,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 137.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,045,443.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,045,443.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

