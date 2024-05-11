Alector’s (ALEC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ ALEC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,593. Alector has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.31. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. The company had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alector will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $39,554.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,102.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $41,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,485.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $39,554.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,102.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,554 shares of company stock worth $211,434. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 58.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 526,037 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its position in Alector by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,307,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 326,964 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alector by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 301,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the fourth quarter worth $1,920,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

