Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ALGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.13.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,948,000 after buying an additional 1,121,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,466,000 after acquiring an additional 999,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after purchasing an additional 727,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,205,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,394,000 after purchasing an additional 347,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,762,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
