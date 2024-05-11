JMP Securities Cuts Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target to $24.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Altimmune from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. 3,049,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,871. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. Altimmune has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $479,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 68.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

