Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADXS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. 136,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.63. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

