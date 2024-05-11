ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT Raised to $12.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ ADMA traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,700,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,279. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 49,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $299,820.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,527,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,190,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.